Here’s What’s Leaving HIDIVE in November 2026

The Fall 2026 anime season is halfway over, and it was easily another exciting quarter for fans. With the return of major shows such as Black Clover and The Apothecary Diaries, the schedule is packed, and even new releases became major hits last month. However, most of the new anime landed on Crunchyroll just like every other quarter. On the other hand, platforms such as Netflix, HIDIVE, and Hulu expand their library almost every month with newer releases or licenses. Now that November 2026 is already here, the official website of HIDIVE dropped a new schedule, but it’s way more disappointing than previous months.

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The schedule includes the anime being added and leaving the platform this month, except the newer anime being added are simply new episodes of ongoing shows. HIDIVE is a platform dedicated only to anime, which is all the more reason why November’s update is even more disappointing. Not only that, but the platform is also losing quite a few anime series this month due to licensing issues. It’s not uncommon for HIDIVE to lose several anime every month, but with more series leaving the platform and fewer coming in, the library keeps getting smaller. Some of the anime on the list aren’t available on any other platform either, so if you haven’t already watched them, now will be the only chance to do so.

HIDIVE Reveals The List of Anime Series Leaving The Platform in September 2026

Image Courtesy of Asahi Production

According to the official website, the anime shows listed below will leave the platform before the end of the month.

Blue Drop

Chihayafuru Season 3

Tears to Tiara

Amagami SS and SS+

Heavy Metal L-Gaim

Kill Me Baby

Panzer World Galient

Aragne: Sign of Vermillion

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya – The vow in the snow

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma-Phantasm

Blue Drop was only added to HIDIVE in May this year, but it will leave the platform on November 16th. The removal of Chihayafuru Season 3 is scheduled for November 22nd. Additionally, Tears to Tiara will be removed on November 23rd, while the rest of these series on the list will be removed on September 30th. The latest update is especially disappointing considering most of them were only available in HIDIVE.

Why Is HIDIVE Removing More Anime This Month?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

After the removal, fans won’t be able to stream most of them legally anywhere else unless the platform decides to renew the license or another streaming service brings them to their library. While HIDIVE never officially reveals the reason behind such removals, this mostly happens due to licensing issues. The platform usually gets the streaming rights for a set period of time, which is why these series must be removed if the license isn’t renewed. While it’s not uncommon for any streaming platform to bring back a removed series, it depends on the demand.

All of these series mentioned in the list are incredibly underrated, with barely enough viewers watching them, which lowers their chances of returning to the platform. This issue isn’t limited to HIDIVE, but even Crunchyroll and Netflix follow the same method and remove those series that aren’t worth renewing so they wouldn’t incur losses. Rarely do any of the removed anime come back to the platform. This includes the beloved romantic comedy Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun, which still isn’t streaming anywhere else after being removed in August. On the bright side, a lot of the series on the list are only being removed by the end of the month, so it’s still not too late to watch them now.