6 Anime Coming to HIDIVE in May 2026

The second month of the exciting Spring 2026 anime season is finally here as some of the greatest anim of the year made their debut in April. The first month of the ongoing season includes some of the greatest anime ever, including Witch Hat Atelier, Nippon Sangoku, and many more. Additionally, many sequels were also released this season, including Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 3 and Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 While most of the anime released in every season stream on Crunchyroll, HIDIVE has its own slate of new releases for each month.

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Most of the series added to the platform each month aren’t always the latest debuts, but it’s never too late to add more shows to your watchlist. The official website of HIDIVE released its May 2026 schedule, including all the series leaving and coming to the platform.

6) Blue Drop

Image Courtesy of Asahi Production

This sci-fi girls’ love anime will be added to the platform on May 5th, 2026. The anime was originally released in 2007 following Mari Wakatake, who lost all her memories after a horrifying incident in the island she lived. With everyone dead on the island, she is forced to enroll at an isolated girls’ academy and encounters a mysterious girl whom she is inexplicably drawn to.

5) Dokkoida?!

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Galaxy Federation Police (GFP) desperately wants to cover-up its personnel shortage with new mechanized power-suits. Suzuo, 19-years old, desperately needs a job. Tampopo needs an earthling to fit the prototype of her company’s suit and declares Suzuo the perfect candidate! Strong competitors and the wacky A-class criminals fight against our hero in diapers, but they must not recognize each other out of costume or the test results will be a failure- but it’s OK if they all live in the same apartment building to save money, right?

4) Casshan

3) Di Gi Charat

2) Gold Lightan the Golden Warrior

1) Mysterious Girlfriend X

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