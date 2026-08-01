Crunchyroll Confirms New Fall 2026 Anime & Beyond With Shangri-La Frontier Season 3, More

Crunchyroll has confirmed a new wave of anime releases coming to the streaming platform later this year and in 2027, and they include big licenses for Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 and more. Crunchyroll has had a lot to showcase through the year thus far with some big name franchises airing over the Winter, Spring, and Summer seasons. But there are still plenty of shows that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for later this Fall too. And Crunchyroll is even going further with new shows already slotted for 2027.

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Crunchyroll took the stage during the AnimagiC 2026 and confirmed a few new shows both for the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and also have revealed new additions slotted for 2027 as well. These include some heavy hitter franchises like Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 (coming next January), ELECEED and more. The breakdown of new shows coming to Crunchyroll beginning later this October is as such:

Crunchyroll Confirms New Anime for Fall 2026 & Beyond

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Crunchyroll confirms the following new anime releases for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS:

FX Fighter Kurumi-chan – October 2026

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World II – October 2026

The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life – October 2026

Uncle’s Obsession with Cute Things – October 2026

Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 – January 2027

ELECEED – Early 2027

This means four new shows have been confirmed for the Fall 2026 anime schedule starting this October, and that gives Crunchyroll some major additions to the line up later this year that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for. The biggest of which is The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World, which is coming back for its second season this October. And it’s a pretty fun reincarnation series with an overpowered protagonist.

But thankfully there are also some brand new adaptations confirmed to make its debut during the Fall 2026 schedule too. The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life is the most interesting new addition too as it follows a traditional retired super powered character going on a slow life after (which is an increasingly popular trend lately), so we’ll have to see how that works out.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 Confirmed for Crunchyroll in January 2027

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The main anchor of this latest batch of announcements, however, is the newest season of Shangri-La Frontier. It’s been a great take on video games since the anime first made its debut, and the third season will show off the anime’s take on fighting games when it makes its return next January. Crunchyroll’s slate for 2027 has been getting more and more packed as we continue to see new anime reveals for the future, and January 2027 is going to be particularly stacked with fun releases.

This is only one of the major shows that fans can look forward to already scheduled for Crunchyroll in 2027, so it’s something curious to keep an eye out on. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is going to feature a ton of new releases, so you’re pretty much going to need to be on top of absolutely everything in your schedule to make sure it’s cleared before 2027 begins yet another new year of cool looking anime shows.