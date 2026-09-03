10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in September 2026

Now that we’re already in September, the Fall 2026 anime season is only a month away. It will be the final quarter of the year, so fans can expect some of the most exciting new releases and sequels. Not only that, but many Summer 2026 series are also expected to reach their conclusion by the end of this month. As the largest streaming hub for anime fans across the globe, Crunchyroll is home to a variety of exciting anime shows that can’t be found elsewhere. The platform returns with dozens of releases every quarter, and the Fall 2026 season won’t be any different.

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While a full schedule hasn’t been revealed yet, fans will get a major update by the end of this month. In the meantime, there are several exciting shows you can explore while you wait for the new anime season. These series aren’t just popular, but most of them are also returning with new sequels, which means it’s the perfect time for you to jog your memory.

10) Super Cube

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Starting off the list with one of the newest additions on the platform and a perfect replacement for Solo Leveling fans while you wait for the sequel movie. This donghua went viral in 2025 after its premiere. However, it took Crunchyroll more than a year to finally begin streaming the show for fans across the globe. All seasons of the first episode were added in August this year, so you can binge it in about a day.

The story centers around Wang Xiaoxiu, who was pushed into the river by a group of delinquients. On death’s door, he discovers a mysterious cube that helps him unlock unique powers. The donghua is based on a Chinese webtoon with over 300 chapters, so there’s a lot of story left to adapt. While there are rumors regarding a second season being under production, the animation studio has yet to officially confirm it.

9) The Apothecary Diaries

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In exactly one month, this palace drama series will return with its highly anticipated Season 3. Unlike the first two seasons, which released both cours simultaneously, the third season will release its first part in the Fall 2026 anime season. The second part will return in Spring 2027, and we can expect each part to have around 12 or 13 episodes. The first part of the third season will adapt the fifth volume of the light novel, where Jinshi and Maomao will get to the bottom of the strange incidents happening in the northern farming villages.

This will be the first time Jinshi asks for her help not as a eunuch but as a member of the royal family. After the Shi Clan’s rebellion, he has officially accepted his role as the Moon Prince. The story still has to solve a lot of mysteries regarding his birth, but that won’t happen anytime soon. Additionally, the anime will also premiere its first feature-length film on December 11th, 2026, but international fans will have to wait until next year to watch it.

8) Black Clover

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Black Clover Season 2 is by far the biggest upcoming sequel in Fall 2026, and it’s never too late to rewatch the show before its anticipated return. The sequel season will finally adapt the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, the best arc in the manga. The anime debuted in 2017 as a long-running series and reached its conclusion in 2021 after it caught up with the manga. The anime ended on a major cliffhanger after setting the stage for the Spade Kingdom Raid.

Not long after the anime’s finale, the manga went on a long hiatus and adopted a quarterly schedule due to Yuki Tabata’s health issues. This resulted in a longer wait for the anime’s return, but it’s going to be worth it since fans will get to see several exciting moments from here on out. Additionally, the manga also ended this year after 11 years of serialization.

7) Dr. Stone

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2026 was a bittersweet year for Dr. Stone fans as the anime finally reached its conclusion several years after its debut. Even among post-apocalyptic series, Dr. Stone stands out for having a unique setting and premise of the story. The anime is based on the award-winning Shonen Jump manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi. It’s one of those series that you just can’t find a replacement for thanks to its exceptional story.

The story takes place 3700 years after a bizarre event that petrified all of humanity. Long after everything humanity built over time had vanished, Senku Ishigami wakes up from his slumber and embarks on a mission to rebuild civilization. The anime blends real-life scientific intrigue into the plot and weaves together a series of exciting events that help the characters revive humanity in the stone world.

6) Yona of the Dawn

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Yona of the Dawn is a one-of-a-kind Shojo fantasy that every anime fan needs to watch at least once. Based on a critically acclaimed manga by Kusanagi Mizuho, the anime released its first season in 2014. While the anime wasn’t a groundbreaking hit right after its premiere, it gained a massive fan base over the years, even to the point of the manga selling over 15 million copies. The story follows the journey of Princess Yona, who was chased out of her castle on the night of her 16th birthday when her father was assassinated by her cousin.

With her bodyguard and childhood friend Hak doing everything he can to protect her, Yona barely survives the ordeal. However, she has a rocky path ahead of her, and the anime barely scratched the surface of the story. Fans kept asking for an anime sequel for a decade, and their wait was finally over in December 2025 when it was officially confirmed. Along with the manga’s final chapter, the Hana to Yume magazine, which serialized the series, confirmed an anime sequel. Even several months after the sequel, the series hasn’t shared any updates on what to expect from the anime.

5) SK8 the Infinity

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This original sports anime from Studio Bones was released in 2021, and it confirmed a second season a year later. However, the second season still hasn’t shared any updates on its release date so far. While a recent update from director Hiroko Utsumi confirmed that the anime is under production, it’s uncertain when the anime will return. While it might take a few more years for this beloved series to return, the first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The anime stands out for intriguing characters, a captivating plot, and the stunning animation by one of the best studios in the industry.

In an industry dominated by manga and light novel adaptations, it’s rare for an original series to gain this much popularity and even return with a sequel, which makes it all the more special. Since there is no source material to turn to, it’s unclear what direction the story will be headed towards. However, the director at least confirmed that the story will take place in winter, which isn’t too surprising since the first season ended somewhere in autumn.

4) Natsume’s Book of Friends

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With the Fall season approaching us, it’s the perfect time of the year to watch this masterpiece. The story is set in a countryside filled with lush forests, old shrines, dusty roads at sunset, and it’s not just soothing to the eyes, but also to your soul. This bittersweet anime explores themes of making peace with your past and forming new bonds while also focusing on trauma, loneliness, and grief. As a supernatural fantasy centring on Yokai, the story doesn’t focus on horror but offers bittersweet encounters with these yokai and their stories.

The series is episodic in nature as it centers around Tatsuki Natsume and his Yokai companion who encounter new allies and enemies along the way. The anime is based on an ongoing manga by Yuki Midorikawa, and it has released seven seasons already. While there have been no updates on Season 8 so far, all the available seasons are enough to keep you busy for a few days.

3) Mashle: Magic and Muscles

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Almost three years after the second season’s finale, the anime will return with a Season 3 in January 2027. This Weekly Shonen Jump hit focuses on a unique protagonist, Mash, who lives as a magicless boy in a world where everyone has some kind of magical abilities. He makes up for his lack of magic with his unparalleled physical strength, which doesn’t make him much different than Asta from Black Clover. The series hides its layers of mysteries with its absurd comedy, making it truly a delight to rewatch again and again.

However, things are about to get heated in the third season now that everyone is aware that Mash doesn’t have any powers, but he’s still attending the Magic Academy. The anime will likely reveal the outcome of the selection exam and whether Mash lives up to others’ expectations. Furthermore, the upcoming season also needs to explore Mash’s origin and his connection to Innocent Zero, which will solve the mystery behind his unparalleled physical strength.

2) Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-

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This critically acclaimed isekai and one of the biggest anime on Crunchyroll is again in the spotlight with its Season 4, which is definitely its best so far. The anime stands out for its dark themes and unique plot with a protagonist who undergoes massive character development after countless trials and tribulations. As a teenager who somehow got stuck in an unknown world, Subaru Natsuki gained the power to return to a certain point in time after his death.

He uses that power and the knowledge of an altered timeline to defeat his enemies and also make allies. The fourth season premiered in April as part of the Spring 2026 anime lineup. It went on a brief hiatus in June this year after concluding the Recapture Arc Episode 11 of the latest season. The anime returned with new episodes last month to adapt the Loss Arc of the manga, and it will conclude the latest season by the end of September.

1) Witch Hat Atelier

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This beloved fantasy series has already concluded its first season, so now is the perfect time to binge it while you await the second season. The anime adaptation debuted almost a decade after the manga began serialization, and it was well worth the wait. Witch Hat Atelier became the biggest new fantasy of the year thanks to its gorgeous animation and one of the most unique storylines seen in anime. This magical series is set in a fantasy world brimming with magic, where only those born with the ability can become witches.

The series begins with the premise that only a handful of people born with the ability can use magic, but the truth is far from it. The first season explored the dark secrets buried within the Atelier and everything witches have done over the centuries to protect the peace of the world. However, the secret was threatened when Coco mistakenly used forbidden magic that cost her everything she held dear in life.