One of The Greatest Comedy Anime of All Time Is Losing a Major Platform in August

As the anime industry continues to grow in popularity across the globe, major streaming platforms are also contributing to making popular shows easily accessible for fans. Crunchyroll is still the largest streaming hub for anime across various regions. Each quarter, the platform adds dozens of new series as part of the seasonal lineup. On the other hand, platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and HIDIVE expand their library each month with unique anime films and shows. Each month, the official website of HIDIVE releases a new slate for its anime library, revealing a list of series that will be added and removed from its library.

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The August 2026 schedule has just been released, and one of the series being removed from the platform is a beloved romantic comedy, Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun. The anime was released in 2014 and was praised for its hilarious plot and eccentric characters. However, despite the critical acclaim, the series has yet to release a second season. Not only that, but it will be removed from HIDIVE on August 5th, 2026. Following the series’ delisting from Crunchyroll in 2022 because of licensing issues, HIDIVE was the only major platform streaming the anime. However, it’s become even more difficult to watch this exciting anime as fans await updates on a sequel.

What Is Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun About?

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

The hilarious romantic comedy offers laughter and warmth with the overly dramatic scenes, making it the perfect comfort series for you. When it comes to romantic comedies, not many series can be compared to Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun. It’s the perfect Shojo series set in a high school, centering around a group of eccentric students. The story primarily centers around Chiyo Sakura, who confesses to her crush, Umetarou Nozaki, and accidentally calls herself his fan.

Unexpectedly, Nozaki gives her his autograph, thinking she knows about his identity. It doesn’t take long for the girl to realize that he’s a famous Shojo manga creator using a pen name, Sakiko Yumeno. A strange turn of events leads her to become his assistant, helping him out with his manga. Chiyo quickly befriends Nozaki’s quirky friends, turning even the most normal situation into a humorous rollercoaster.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun?

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

It’s been over 12 years since the anime released its first season, and it might be impossible to return with a sequel at this point. The anime was produced by the animation studio Doga Kobo, which is famous for Oshi no Ko, Plastic Memories, and more unique shows. While the studio has been actively releasing new series over the years, it hasn’t shared any plans for continuing this beloved romantic comedy.

The manga is still ongoing and has at least over 10 million copies in circulation. Unfortunately, despite its popularity, the studio never invested in an anime sequel. While there’s always an option that some other studio will pick up the series, we can’t say anything for certain yet.