Oshi no Ko Becomes HIDIVE's Biggest Anime Launch

Oshi no Ko is not your typical anime. Debuting on April 12th earlier this month, the new series landed with a heft ninety-minute premiere from studio Doga Kobo and airing exclusively on the streaming platform, HIDIVE, in North America. Focusing on a bizarre and dark story of the Japanese idol business, Oshi no Ko has become the biggest anime premiere on HIDIVE, shattering the previous records for the service not just for this year, but for all time. Will Oshi no Ko become the biggest new anime series of 2023?

Hot on the heels of a new press release, the current president of HIDIVE, John Ledford, took the opportunity to complement the anime adaptation and highlight how Oshi no Ko was able to claim the title of the number-one anime on the streaming service's platform, "We've been anxiously awaiting the premiere of Oshi no Ko and we're absolutely elated with the response from fans during its first week. Oshi no Ko is a truly one-of-a-kind anime series and its success to date really illustrates how much the story and characters have resonated with fans. There is so much more to come with the show!"

(Photo: Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko Is Number One

Oshi no Ko was created by writer Aka Akasaka and artist Mengo Yokoyari, who were responsible for Kaguya-sama: Love is War and Scrum's Wish respectively. Oshi no Ko will reportedly run for eleven episodes for its first anime season, though the manga has continued to release new chapters to this day. While not confirmed for a second season, its current rise in popularity might help in creating new episodes for this dark series.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Oshi no Ko, here's HIDIVE breaks down the new anime series that has become the number one anime for the platform, "When pregnant young starlet Ai Hoshino appears at Dr. Gorou Amemiya's clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver her child so Ai can make a scandal-free return to the stage. But on the eve of her delivery, Gorou is slain at the hands of Ai's deluded stalker — and is subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The glitz and glamor of showbiz hide the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. Can he help his new mother rise to the top of the charts?"