‘High School DxD’ Reveals New Season 4 Details, Visuals

High School DxD is one of the most popular series among anime fans for its striking character design, action scenes, and copious amounts of fan service from its roster of women.

The series has been such a huge success over the years, that it will soon head into its fourth iteration, High School DxD Hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with a new key visual for the series depicting the main character Issei hidden under a pile of the gorgeous women in the series (and thus emphasizing its harem romance genre), the series has also announced that it will premiere as part of the Spring 2018 anime season in April.

The official website for High School DxD Hero S4 TV anime has updated with the broadcast date of April 2018 https://t.co/ZHaCBAhGEBhttps://t.co/SV1YWDnwo1#ハイスクールDxD pic.twitter.com/rYJg4tcEyX — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) January 20, 2018

The fourth season of the series will feature the returning cast of Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou, Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory, Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima, Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou, along with many other of the series favorites.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.