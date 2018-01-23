Did You Realize How Big Anime Godzilla Really Is?

The new Godzilla anime film on Netflix has made a huge impact for a number of reasons, but its most impacting one is the titular monster’s massive size. In order to pose a threat to Earthlings 20,000 years into the future, it has to be huge.

How huge? Turns out, the new Godzilla is much larger than every other Godzilla in the entire franchise.

Past films in the franchise have been able to get across how dangerous its titular monster is, but the Godzilla anime film had a hurdle to climb. Being in animation meant it doesn’t quite have a tangible effect on the real world, and thus slightly less horrific since fans can’t imagine the monster running in the real world.

But the anime film makes up for this, however, by doing what the real world films can’t do and increase the size of the monster to fantastical proportions. It’s much larger than the 2014 Western, and much larger than the last Toho film Shin Godzilla in 2016. With this dramatic increase in size, Godzilla’s terror bypasses its animated origins and because an oppressive force of nature.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 17, 2017. It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The anime film brings a whole new anime spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is surely interesting. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix‘s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzillawill be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.