How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Shares NSFW Visual for Season 2 Newbie

✖

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has shared a NSFW visual for one of the new faces coming in Season 2 of the anime! With the first season of the series making a big impact with fans back in 2018, the second season of the series is now officially on the way. Making its debut later this Spring, the second season -- officially titled How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega -- is now picking up speed in terms of promoting itself with a new look at its core cast leading into its premiere.

With How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega officially scheduled to make its premiere in Japan this April, the series has begun sharing a series of rather spicy visuals for the main heroines Diablo will be adventuring with in the next season of the series. Following visuals for main two heroines Shera and Rem, the newest visual features a look at Season 2's new face, Lumachina Weselia. Check it out below:

These co-sleeping visuals have provided a new way to look at the heroines of the second season, while also tapping into why fans loved the first season of the series as much as they did. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega will feature new director Satoshi Kuwabara for new production studios Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru, and Miku Ito will be voicing Lumachina in the new series.

Other new additions to the cast include Aoi Koga as Rose, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus. They'll be joined by the returning main trio of Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yu Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu.

What do you think? Will you be checking out How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's second season this Spring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!