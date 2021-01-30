How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Shares NSFW Rem Visual

✖

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord shared a rather NSFW visual for Rem Gallieu for the upcoming second season of the series! Following the long wait after the first season of the series premiered back in 2018, the series will finally be returning for a second season of episodes officially dubbed as How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega. Season 2 of the series is currently scheduled for a premiere some time later this April, and is promoting its upcoming release in a pretty spicy way as it reintroduces fans to its main cast.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega will be releasing a series of rather NSFW co-sleeping key visuals featuring its main cast of heroines over the next few weeks, and following the first visual featuring Shera L. Greenwood, comes another poster of the second main heroines, Rem Gallieu. You can check it out below from the series' official Twitter account:

There will be some changes behind the scenes of the series as How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's second season will be taken over by new director Satoshi Kuwabara for new production studio Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru. The main trio is set to return, however, as Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yu Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu have been previously confirmed for the new season.

Joining them for the second season will be new additions to the cast such as Miku Ito as Lumachina Weselia, Aoi Koga as Rose, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus. But what are you thinking of the new How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's second season so far? Which characters are you most excited to see again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!