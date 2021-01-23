How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Shares NSFW Season 2 Visual

✖

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord went the not-safe-for-work route for the release of its newest key visual for Season 2! Following the success of the anime's debut season back in 2018, fans had been eagerly anticipating the second season of the series. Now that it's been confirmed that the anime will be returning for new episodes later this year, the series has fully begun a new string of promotional efforts leading into the premiere of the second season this April. Although it has yet to confirm a concrete release date for the season, now's the time to get ready for its big release.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord is gearing up for its premiere of the second season, officially dubbed as How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega, with a series of new visuals featuring the four main heroines in the second season. These are going to be slightly more spicy than the others, however, as each of them will feature the heroines in the increasingly popular co-sleeping pose over the next few weeks. You can check out the one for Shera L. Greenwood from the series' official Twitter account below:

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega will feature new director Satoshi Kuwabara for new production studios Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru. Returning to the series will be the main trio of the main trio of Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yu Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu. Joining them for the second season will be new additions to the cast such as Miku Ito as Lumachina Weselia, Aoi Koga as Rose, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus.

