How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Confirms Release Window with First Trailer

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has debuted the first trailer and revealed the release window for Season 2! Officially dubbed as How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega, the second season of the fan favorite series has confirmed that it will be officially making its debut in April next year as part of the Spring 2021 anime season. Not only that, but Crunchyroll has already confirmed that they will be streaming the new season alongside its release in Japan. In fact, they have debuted an English subtitled version of the first trailer that you can check out in the video above!

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega will be going through some changes with the second season when it makes its debut in April 2021. Featuring new director Satoshi Kuwabara for new production studios Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru, the second season of the series will see some new additions to the cast as more characters will be joining Diablo, Shera, and Rem's journey with the new episodes.

As you can see in the trailer, the main trio of Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yu Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu will all be returning to reprise their roles in the second season. Joining them will be new additions to the cast such as Miku Ito as Lumachina Weselia, Aoi Koga as Rose, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus.

The first season of the series was one of the most successful releases of its time, and largely because the fan service in the series was such a hit with fans. In fact it apparently was such a huge hit that various services have seen fit to outright ban or remove material from the anime and Yukiya Murasaki's original light novels due to the debate over its content.

Considering how far some series go this is a little odd, but that has not stopped the second season's momentum at all as it prepares for its Spring return to a likely far wider audience than the first season.