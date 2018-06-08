Get ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Cheap With This Insane Humble Bundle

Are you in the market for new manga? Well, if you haven’t had the change to read The Seven Deadly Sins, it’s really easy to buy into the series now. Thanks to Humble Bundle, you can nab the shonen title for one insanely low price, and you’ll get some other amazing titles too.

Recently, Kodansha Comics set up its own Humble Bundle, and it has fans buzzing. The deal can be found here, and as you can see, the publisher is parting with more than $800 of manga for $20 down.

Now, THAT is what you call a discount.

“This bundle is a Major find! Meet Major Motoko Kusanagi, Alita, Ichiro Inuyashiki, and a lineup of other memorable characters in a new manga bundle from Kodansha Comics. Explore The Ghost In The Shell, Battle Angel Alita, The Seven Deadly Sins, and more great stories that made the leap from manga to anime,” the page writes.

For those unfamiliar with Humble Bundle, the website works on a pay-what-you-want system. Each deal comes in various deals, allowing you to choose how much money you want to spend as you climb up those tiers. As the prices goes up, so does your online basket, and a proceed of each purchase supports charity.

For this deal, Humble Bundle is giving away 11 volumes of Ajin: Demi-Human and a 1-month subscription to HIDIVE for just a dollar. If you pay at least $8, Inuyashiki vol. 1-10 can be yours along with the first ten volumes of The Seven Deadly Sins.

If you can spare $15, you will get up to volume 22 of The Seven Deadly Sins and a few Ghost in the Shell goodies. You will get the original manga’s dual volumes as well as Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex vol. 1-5. Should you spend another $3 dollars, Battle Angel Alita and its various spin-offs can be yours too. And, at $20 dollars, you can get an exclusive preview of Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network and then some.

Sound like a deal to you? If so, you better hurt to Humble Bundle soon. This mega-deal expires in just over 12 days, so you have until the end of June to get this package.

If you aren’t familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

