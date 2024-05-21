Megan Thee Stallion Heats Up Concert With Gojo, Sukuna on Stage

No one is doing it like Megan Thee Stallion these days. Fresh off her new single "Boa", the award-winning artist has more music in the works, and they are currently taking the world by storm on tour. Megan Thee Stallion has kickstarted a global tour to sold-out crowds, and last night, the rapper hit the stage with two guests in tow: Gojo Satoru and Sukuna.

Oh yeah, you read that right. Gojo and Sukuna know all about Megan The Stallion, so who can blame them for being rightly obsessed? If Yuji could have nabbed tickets, he would have been front row.

I GOT CALLED ON STAGE BY MEGAN THEE STALLION OMFG DETROIT HOTTIES WE ATE! gojo thee hottie #hotgirlsummertour pic.twitter.com/NjCmqOns0J — hottie gojo (@greeneyes0314) May 19, 2024

As you can see above, Megan Thee Stallion pulled some fans on stage at their recent show in Detroit, and it was immaculate. The fans, who were dressed as Gojo and Sukuna, made sure to channel their inner hot girls to put on display. One of fans shared their experience on X (Twitter) after getting off stage, and appropriately, they go by Hottie Gojo.

Clearly, Gojo learned a few things while in the Prison Realm, and we are sure Sukuna could give the world's strongest sorcerer some more tips. You don't become known as the King of Curses for no reason, right? Perhaps the Heian era knew how to best throw it back? It could happen.

WELCOME BACK SATORU GOJO 🥹🫶🏽 https://t.co/TYDC7M9G8S — M ☆ (SATORU IS BACK) (@duskgumi) May 19, 2024

Obviously, the concert is going viral thanks to Megan Thee Stallion's guests, and it is no surprise the fans were brought up. The rapper is a well-known fan of anime, and they've cosplayed a number of titles. From JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to My Hero Academia, Megan Thee Stallion goes hard for her favorite shows. And of course, Jujutsu Kaisen ranks high on that list.

Which other shonen heroes need to hop on stage with Megan Thee Stallion...? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!