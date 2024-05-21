My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Premiere Sneak Peek Clip Released: Watch

Clark Kent and the gang are about to return to Adult Swim and Cartoon Network has a new look at the Man of Tomorrow's comeback.

On May 25th, Adult Swim's take on Metropolis will be making a comeback as My Adventures With Superman will return to Cartoon Network. With season one introducing villains like Amanda Waller, Deathstroke, Live Wire, Parasite, and Mr. Myxyzptlk, season two has already been hitting at the arrival of both heroes and villains in its second season. To get fans hyped for the hour-long premiere, the animated take on DC's Man of Steel has released a new preview clip that highlights one of Clark's big first battles back, which is looking to be a doozy.

While season two is set to take Cartoon Network by storm later this month, a third season has yet to be confirmed by Adult Swim. Luckily, thanks to a recent chat we had with the voice actors responsible for the Adult Swim series, the creative team that brings Metropolis to life is crossing their fingers for a renewal. Jack Quaid, the voice of the Man of Steel, stated that the cast is on board to continue Clark, Lois, and Jimmy's journey in the DCU.

"Yeah, absolutely. I mean, I don't think you're going to find one of us that's like, "No, no way." No. I mean, we're so lucky that we get to play these characters, these characters that have been around for generations. And I love how our show puts this unique spin on the whole thing. Everyone knows the myth, but then our show occasionally will turn things on its head. I love this universe that Jake and Brendan and Josie and everyone have created, and I just want to keep playing around in it forever. Honestly, I could go forever. It's amazing.

My Adventures With Superman: A Kryptonite Conundrum

If you want to learn more about what's in store for the animated Man of Steel, here's how Adult Swim describes season two of My Adventures With Superman, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

