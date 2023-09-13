Demon Slayer Zenitsu Protecting Nezuko's Box Funko Pop Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Once again, Funko's Wednesday Funko Pop drop is heavy on the anime, and one of the biggest releases this week is the exclusive Demon Slayer Zenitsu Protecting Nezuko's Box figure. It depicts the famous scene in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series when Zenitsu protects Nezuko from Inosuke (who learned that a demon was hidden inside the box) in order to keep a promise he made to Tanjiro.

As noted, the Demon Slayer Zenitsu Protecting Nezuko's Box Funko Pop is an exclusive, and the only place you can pre-order one is right here at Entertainment Earth. You can keep up with the rest of Funko's Wednesday Pop drops right here. Details on some previously released Demon Slayer Funko Pops can be found below.

A big wave launched for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans last month, and a full breakdown can be found below complete with pre-order links.

Additional, recently released Funko Pops in the Demon Slayer lineup can be found below. We'll start with Obanai Iguro and Shinobu Kocho Funko Pops that launched as exclusives back in July.

Demon Slayer Obanai Iguro Funko Pop – Order at Funko (Exclusive): "Only two of the Kamado family survived a demon attack, and now Tanjiro and Nezuko are out for revenge. Expand your Demon Slayer collection with this exclusive Pop! Obanai Iguro. Vinyl figure is approximately 3.6-inches tall."

Demon Slayer Shinobu Kochu Funko Pop – Order at Funko (Exclusive): "Swish! Pop! Shinobu Kocho takes flight to land in your collection, in a cloud of purple butterflies. Join the Demon Corps and Funko exclusive Pop! Shinobu Kocho to take on evil forces in your Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.62-inches tall."

Funko also recently released a Demon Slayer Pop Moment that depicts Tanjiro and Nezuko vs. a Temple Demon that the siblings encountered near Sagiri Mountain. The demon had been attacking travelers, but Tanjiro and Nezuko put an end to its reign of terror. This proved difficult for Tanjiro, who hesitated in delivering the final blow, leaving the demon to burn at sunrise.

The battle occurred in the second episode of the series, and you can relive the moment with this exclusive Funko Pop, which is available to pre-order right here at Hot Topic. While you're at it, you might want to pick up the recently released Nezuko Kamado in Web glow-in-the-dark figure, which features Nezuko caught in Rui's web during their battle. The figure is a BoxLunch exclusive that you can pre-order right here while it lasts.

The Hot Topic and BoxLunch exclusive Funko Pops follow a huge wave of Demon Slayer Pop figures that debuted during the Funko Fair 2023 event earlier this year. This was the first major Pop drop based on the popular anime since the initial wave launched during the 2021 Funkoween event, and it came at a time when fans were eagerly awaiting Season 3. The entire collection of Funko Fair Demon Slayer Pops can be found below.

In other Demon Slayer Funko Pop news, this Tanjuro Kamado Funko Pop is a coveted AAA Anime exclusive that features Tanjiro in his Sun Breathing style Hinokami Kagura dance (Dance of the Fire God). Details include a detailed outfit, blindfold and wooden blade.

Hinokami Kagura replicates the effects of sunlight. High damage paired with the move's unpredictable nature makes it extremely effective against demons. You can secure one for yourself here at Entertainment Earth. Entertainment Earth also has the Demon Slayer Giyu Tomioka AAA Anime Exclusive in stock for $19.99.

"From the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga and anime series, comes this Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tanjuro Kamado Pop! Vinyl Figure – AAA Anime Exclusive. Tanjuro is shown in his Hinokami Kagura dance (Dance of the Fire God) from the Sun Breathing technique. This enigmatic technique was passed down to his son, Tanjiro Kamado, and utilized in his fight against Upper Six demons Daki and Gyutaro. Tanjuro features dark brown garb adorned with golden and crimson flames. His face is obscured by a large blindfold, and he's holding his wooden blade."