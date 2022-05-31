Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Features a Bloody Kurapika

✖

Of the many hunters that have been introduced over the course of Hunter x Hunter, Kurapika is definitely one of the most driven, gaining more power in an effort to eliminate the Phantom Troupe following their destruction of his clan. With creator Yoshihiro Togashi hinting that the return of his series is nigh, ending the longest hiatus that the manga has seen to date, it's no surprise to see that fans are sharing more cosplay, with one, in particular, bringing a bloody version of Kurapika to life as he continues hunting the spiders in the hunter focused franchise.

Kurapika had a major role to play in the current arc of Hunter x Hunter's manga, aka the Succession Contest Arc, in which the Nen user was chosen to protect one of the most vulnerable princes that are a current part of this deadly rise to the top. The red-eyed combatant was able to become so powerful with his Nen use primarily thanks to the pact that he made with himself, only being able to use his wild abilities against members of the Phantom Troupe to get his long-awaited revenge for the death of his clan at their hands. Needless to say, while Hunter x Hunter might be making a comeback, Kurapika still has a long way to go before he achieves his dream of vengeance.

Instagram Cosplayer Inna Perina shared this brand new take on Kurapika, the member of Gon's assembled family who was able to become a hunter during the initial Hunter Exam and use his license to get closer to his goal of getting revenge against the Phantom Troupe, which includes some of the biggest villains of the series such as Chrollo, Hisoka, and more:

The last chapter of Hunter x Hunter arrived in 2018, with fans of the series waiting years to see how the Succession Contest Arc would continue. While the manga might be making a comeback, there have been no hints as to whether the anime adaptation will be doing the same, with the last episode hitting in 2014 from Studio Madhouse. Needless to say, plenty of hunter fans would love to once again see Gon and his friends on the small screen.

What do you think of this new take on Kurapika? Do you think Kurapika will survive the events of the Succession Contest Arc?