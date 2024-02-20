Hunter x Hunter Shares Big Bad Cosplay For Big Bad Chrollo

Hunter x Hunter's manga helped to propel creator Yoshihiro Togashi to become one of the most followed manga artists on social media. While the mangaka has had to walk back a regular schedule for chapter releases due to health issues, shonen fans are still waiting to see the world of hunters continue. In manga stories that have yet to be adapted to the anime series, one of Togashi's biggest villains, Chrollo, takes part in a Phantom Troupe civil war, making the antagonist all the more popular.

The Phantom Troupe, for those who might need a refresher, is a collection of Nen users who are united in their wild power levels. As has been apparent throughout Hunter x Hunter, there is little else uniting these villains outside of one common goal, as they are more than willing to threaten one another when the need arises. During their history, the band of rogues plundered and murdered Kurapika's people, sending Gon's ally on a bitter path of revenge. Dedicating his Nen mastery to the specific task of taking down the Phantom Troupe, Kurapika has managed to defeat an odd member or two as he continues his quest in the manga.

Chrollo's Dark Reign

The last time that Chrollo was front and center in Hunter x Hunter, he was able to score a major victory against his fellow Phantom Troupe member, Hisoka. Long has the make-up-wearing antagonist been aiming to take on the villainous group's leader, for no other reason than for the fun of it. Unfortunately for Hisoka, he was unable to take down his leader and has since been sent into exile as shonen fans await his return.

While Netflix hasn't hinted at a live-action adaptation for Hunter x Hunter, in the same vein as the recent One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, a recent stage play saw the Phantom Troupe brought to the "real world" for the first time. Hunter x Hunter: The Stage 2 is set to run in Japan in both March and April, though anime fans in the West most likely won't see this play getting a run in North America.

Do you think we'll one day see a live-action television series and/or movie focusing on Togashi's world of hunters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Phantom Troupe.