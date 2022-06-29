Hunter x Hunter Creator Addresses Manga's Return and Health in New Letter

Hunter x Hunter has been on a break for some years now, but the series is far from forgotten. In fact, the franchise has one of the most loyal fanbases in the industry, and it rose up earlier this year when creator Yoshihiro Togashi resumed work on the manga. Now, the artist has reached out to his fans with a special letter, and it delves into his big comeback as well as the injuries that prompted his latest hiatus.

The update hit social media in honor of Hunter x Hunter debuting a new puzzle challenge in Japan. Togashi published a letter to fans in his first statement since resuming work on Hunter x Hunter. And while fans are thrilled to have the creator back, they are rightfully worried over his injuries.

"I have been unable to sit in a chair to draw for about two years, but I have managed to resume writing by giving up the traditional way of doing things. Everyone, please take care of your hips," he wrote before sharing a rather bleak story.

"Until two weeks ago, before I wrote this [letter], I was unable to wipe [myself] and had to take a shower every time I [used the toilet]. Every movement takes 3 to 5 times longer than a learned person. The back is important."

Clearly, Togashi's previous nods to his back pain did not spell out the entire situation. If anything, the fandom has been underestimating the pain the artist has gone through. Despite all his trials, Togashi is determined to carry on work with Hunter x Hunter with help from his circle. And if his back twinges the slightest, you can bet fans will plead with the artist to take a rest.

Did you expect Togashi to give this sort of update to fans? Are you excited to see how Hunter x Hunter does with its comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.