Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Adds Hunter x Hunter Star to Cast

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has tapped one of the best voice actors in anime for an upcoming role. Following its season one launch, the fantasy drama has become a must-watch with fans. Now, actress Mariya Ise is set to join the anime, and Hunter x Hunter fans will recognize the star with little trouble.

After all, Ise has quite the fandom. The actress became a household name voicing Killua in Hunter x Hunter, and they've gone on to voice a number of other high-profile characters.

(Photo: Madhouse)

As for Frieren, Ise has been asked to voice Serie. The character, as you can see above, is another elf. Serie is the mind behind the Continental Magic Association, and their reputation as a great elf mage is known to all. So yes, Ise is playing a powerhouse in Frieren. The star's debut comes courtesy of the First Class Mage Exam arc which kickstarted January 5th.

If you are not caught up with Frieren ahead of this actress' debut, you have time to study. The series is streaming on Crunchyroll right now while Viz Media handles the Frieren manga license. For more information on the fantasy series, you can read the official synopsis of Frieren below:

"The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is all about. Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure..."

