Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Delivers A Fem Makeover To Hisoka

Hunter x Hunter fans have been waiting for years to see the story of Gon, Killua, and their friends continue via both its manga and its anime, though Yoshihiro Togashi has been tight-lipped about the series returning anytime soon, but one fan has decided to bring the franchise back using some pitch-perfect Cosplay of Hisoka. Hisoka was one of the first villains introduced into the series, also counted as one of the strongest members of the Phantom Troupe who is more interested in a fight versus trying to rule the world or make himself stronger in this world of hunters.

Hisoka has had a heavy influence on Gon and his friends both directly and behind-the-scenes, attempting to make them stronger so that they can eventually give him the fight of his life. Having a role to play in nearly every major arc of Hunter x Hunter, the member of the Phantom Troupe is definitely one of the strongest Nen users in the world, going so far as to even challenge his fellow "spiders" in order to test out his skills. With the latest chapters of Hunter x Hunter's manga officially seeing the Phantom Troupe and Hisoka parting ways, it will be interesting to see where the clown-faced antagonist ends up in the future of the series.

Instagram Cosplayer Andrasta shared this amazing Cosplay that brings the deliciously evil antagonist of Hunter x Hunter to life, with fans of the series created by Yoshihiro Togashi still waiting on news as to when the world of hunters will finally return to the medium of anime and manga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌟 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕒 (@xandrastax)

Hunter x Hunter is a beloved Shonen series not just thanks to its ability to create some insane battles, but also by giving us stories that incorporate some elements from other anime in general. For example, the Greed Island Arc gave Gon and Killua some brand new challenges, incorporating a card game into their training. Needless to say, we'd be interested to see where Hunter x Hunter would go in the future if it were to continue.

What do you think of this pitch-perfect take on Hisoka?