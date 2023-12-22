Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Sees Killua Celebrate The Holidays

The holiday season is here and anime cosplayers are taking notice. Hunter x Hunter never quite had the opportunity to celebrate the holidays in the pages of its manga, but that isn't stopping anime fans from imagining what the hunters would do to ring in the season. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi recently brought back the manga series following a long hiatus, and one cosplayer has imagined one of Gon's most vicious friends taking the opportunity to celebrate the holidays.

Killua has always been a wild character in the history of Hunter x Hunter. Coming from a family of assassins, Gon's best friend has been attempting to struggle with his origins and live a life that doesn't have him routinely murdering his enemies for money. Despite being one of the biggest characters in Hunter x Hunter, it has actually been quite some time since Killua made an appearance in the manga series. The current arc, the Succession Contest Arc, hasn't seen Gon and Killua leading the charge, meaning that it has been quite a few years since we saw the two shonen protagonists fighting side-by-side. While Togashi has recently announced that he won't be sticking to a regular schedule on the manga due to health issues, we most likely will see Killua return at some point in the future.

Happy Holidays With Killua

While Killua might not be as bloodthirsty as some members of his family, the young hunter has demonstrated just how vicious he can be when the need arises. During the Hunter Exams, Killua initially wasn't scared to go so far as to rip an opponent's heart out of their chest but eventually found himself leaving the exam itself. Whenever Killua does return, it will be interesting to see how much the young shonen hero has progressed.

Recently, another of Yoshihiro Togashi's works was in the spot light as Yu Yu Hakusho received a live-action adaptation from Netflix. At present, there have been no plans revealed that Gon and company will receive a live-action television series and/or movie, but with more anime properties hitting the "real world" perhaps it's only a matter of time.

