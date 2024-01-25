Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Recreates Neferpitou's Cruelest Moment

Hunter x Hunter remains a fan-favorite shonen franchise for several reasons, with the Chimera Ant Arc being a premiere storyline in the tale of Gon and his fellow hunters. In the storyline, creatures known as "Chimera Ants" begin to chow down on innocent civilians and creatures, creating warriors that only get stronger as they discover Nen and look to protect their King. One of the strongest of the Chimera Ants is Neferpitou, whose appearance would mask her dark side which she would unleash during her time in the anime series.

Neferpitou arrived in the anime franchise as one of the strongest warriors working to protect the king of the Chimera Ants. Sporting a feline appearance, her strength was far above anything that Gon and Killua had encountered in their journey so far. One of the worst things that the Chimera Ant did during her short life was eliminating the hunter named Kite, a supporting character who held a special place in Gon's heart. Despite Kite's skills, they were unable to save him when taking on Neferpitou and she took his head before making him a puppet to the ants to help train the next generation of combatants.

Neferpitou Could Be Quite Dark

In fighting against Neferpitou, Gon used a technique that effectively took all of his Nen from his past, present, and future. Transforming him into an adult for a limited amount of time, the hunter was able to defeat the Chimera Ant, but doing so came with a heavy cost to Gon himself. Gon was able to take down Neferpitou, but seemingly lost the ability to use Nen for the rest of his life as a consequence.

Ultimately, the Chimera Ants were taken down thanks to nature itself, as a big battle didn't result in King's demise, but his life naturally came to an end. Of course, before the threat of the Chimera Ants came to an end, they chowed down on quite a few innocents and killed some big hunters to boot. While the Chimera Ants are no longer a part of the series, they certainly left their mark on the shonen series.

