Hunter x Hunter Inspires Gang Stirring Trouble in Ukraine, Russia

As the War in Ukraine continues, new reports about the conflict arise by the day, and it seems a different sort of situation is making headlines today. New reports have surfaced overseas regarding a gang brawling in the streets of Ukraine. It seems a group of teenagers has stirred up trouble in Ukraine, and their organization appears to be based on Hunter x Hunter's Phantom Troupe.

According to news outlets like CNN, the teen gang is being referred to as Redan PMC. As you can see below, photos and videos of the gang's altercations have gone viral online, and their streetwear should look very familiar.

It has emergence a new #militia in #Moscow, created by teenagers called "#PMC #Redan".



One of the distinctive features are black hair, clothes & a spider with the number "4" on the jackets.



The #Russian PMC attacks people of non-Russian appearance in Moscow shopping malls. pic.twitter.com/X548wZ1fat — Erik Korsas (@KorsasErik) February 24, 2023

After all, the members are seen wearing black hoodies featuring a white spider logo with the number '4' on the back. The overall design is very similar to the one worn by Phantom members in Hunter x Hunter. And after the group's latest spat, national police in Ukraine are blaming Russian influence for the situation.

According to authorities, they believe Russia is deliberately exporting disinformation campaigns online that led to this gang's growth. Currently, police are searching for forums related to Redan PMC online and blocking them. So far, 18 channels have been banned. And in Russia, the country's state news agency RIA Novosti says 350 people have been taken into custody due to connections with the gang.

Of course, this news has surprise the anime fandom, and some locals on social media are pushing back against the gang narrative altogether. A slew of social media posts in Ukraine suggest the gang is little more than the result of culture clash. According to these reports, the gang popped up after "anime kids" were beaten by working-class thugs. The kids banded together to fight back which led to scuffles in public places, and media only picked up on the situation since the anime-inspired gang wore "weird" clothes.

Either way, it seems the gang situation is still unfolding in both Ukraine and Russia. As for Hunter x Hunter, the series is currently on hiatus. The manga made a comeback last year under creator Yoshihiro Togashi but began a new break at the start of 2023. At this point, there is no word on when the manga will resume, but Hunter x Hunter fans hope to see a comeback sometime this year.

