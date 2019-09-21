Hunter x Hunter Creator’s Take on Dragon Ball Surfaces

The creator of Gon, Hisako, Kurapika, and Leorio to name a few has decided to take his pen to the characters of the Dragon Ball franchise to help in contributing to the upcoming Dragon Ball 30th Anniversary Book. The book is bringing together some of the biggest names in anime and manga and giving them a shot at putting together their own interpretations of some of your favorite characters from the Saiyan packed series, and Yoshihiro Togashi is no exception. What does the artist behind the chronically late franchise of Hunter x Hunter bring to the table when drawing his own version of Son Goku?

Twitter User GovetaXV shared the sketch that will be made available as part of the upcoming anniversary book, showing that Togashi still has the artistic chops to create some amazing artwork for anime characters that exist outside of his wheelhouse:

Goku Drawn by Yoshihiro Togashi(Hunter X Hunter : Writer and Illustrator) for Dragon Ball 30th Anniversary Book 2016 pic.twitter.com/ku7Z4BpNKj — GovetaXV🐉 (Pretty Sarcastic) (@GovetaXV) September 16, 2019

With both franchises falling under the banner of “Shonen”, they do hold a lot of similarities in terms of how fight laden the episodes and/or chapters are. Both Goku and Gon attempt to become stronger as each of their respective series move forward, with each managing to gain a couple of transformations throughout their time training. We would imagine that Goku would be able to easily defeat Gon in a fight at this point, with God Ki pumping through his veins, but maybe one day, the two will be on an even playing field.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.