Watch: ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Dub Shows-Off Gon’s Big Transformation

Episode 131 of Hunter x Hunter is one of the most famous among series fans as it features the devastating debut of Gon’s disfigured, huge transformation boosted by his rage.

Now, after waiting for the episode’s debut on Toonami, the English dub run of the series has finally gotten to this big moment. You can check out some clips from the big debut thanks to @YourAnimeGuy on Twitter.

Episode 131 is a monumental episode as it officially kicks off the fight between Gon and Neferpitou. Finding out that he’s been lied to, and Kite is really dead, Gon loses his last shred of sanity and hope and forces his body to transform his body to an age where he’s strong enough to completely, and utterly kill Neferpitou.

Though this transformation has been ridiculed out of context for Gon’s tall hair and muscular body (but tiny clothes), it’s actually an emotionally devastating moment as it displays Gon throwing everything away as his sorrow for Kite takes over. It’s a stunning moment in the English dub of the series as well as Erica Mendez brings a tragic undertone to Gon’s burning rage. It marks a big shift in the Chimera Ant arc, and the series as a whole and now fans of its run on Toonami will be glued to their seats to see what comes next.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

