Hazbin Hotel’s Lucifer Helps The Series Crash Through Another Milestone

The Hazbin Hotel had quite a big April as the Amazon Prime Video series revealed that it won’t be alone on the streaming service. As a part of the LVL Up convention, Vivienne Medrano and her fellow animators created a new animation to confirm that Helluva Boss would arrive on the platform. Featuring a new animation that had the residents of the damned abode and the employees of I.M.P. meet for the first time, May has another big announcement for the Hellaverse. Hazbin Hotel has shattered past another record, this time thanks to the ruler of hell himself, Lucifer Morningstar.

Hazbin Hotel’s surreal comedic style and its eye-popping animation style are big reasons as to why the series was renewed for three additional seasons but its soundtrack remains a major factor in its appeal. Tunes like “Stayed Gone” and “Poison” have garnered hundreds of millions of hits on Spotify alone and Lucifer’s little ditty is joining them. Recently, the soundtrack streaming service has revealed that Lucifer’s big song of Hazbin Hotel’s first season, “Hell’s Greatest Dad,” has passed one hundred and five million streams on Spotify. While Lucifer was never going to win a “Father of the Year award,” the ruler of the underworld sure can belt out a tune.

A Dueling Daddy Duet! pic.twitter.com/NyEnQwmRfo — Hazbin Hotel (@HazbinHotel) January 26, 2024

Helluva Boss & Hazbin Hotel: A Match Made in Hell

It will be interesting to see if Helluva Boss will land on Spotify in the same way as its “cousin” Hazbin Hotel as the spin-off series has quite a few songs under its belt. While I.M.P. has been confirmed for landing on Amazon Prime Video, making the likelihood of officially landing on Spotify that much more likely, YouTube fans shouldn’t fret. All the episodes of Helluva Boss will remain on YouTube and in fact, the series will premiere future installments on YouTube before hitting Amazon’s platform, with the spin-off series not forgetting its roots.

Alongside the Amazon Prime pick-up, Helluva Boss also got a big nod from YouTube itself earlier this year. As a part of YouTube’s 20th anniversary celebration, the platform spotlighted some of its biggest series and moments in one quick tribute. Amongst the properties that got the spotlight, Helluva Boss was also featured, cementing its place on the internet and showing just how far the Hellaverse has come since it first made landfall.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2

At present, Amazon Prime Video and Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano has yet to confirm when we can expect the second season of the runaway hit animated series to arrive. Ironically, there have already been social media posts from the voice actors hinting at the idea that recording has already begun on season three. The hotel’s fans are crossing their fingers that Charlie and friends will return this year and we’ll be sure to let you know whenever the Hazbin Hotel swings open its doors once again.

