Thunderbolts* Special Streaming Now on Disney+ (Before the Movie Hits Theaters)

The Thunderbolts* have struck Disney+. With the Marvel Studios movie hitting theaters on May 2, the streamer has released Thunderbolts*: A Special Look, which takes subscribers behind the scenes of the ensemble and the practical stunt work with stars Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), and Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent).

The three-minute special — also featuring appearances from stunt coordinator Heidi Moneymaker (Hawkeye),executive producers Jason Tamez (Loki) and Brian Chapek (Daredevil: Born Again), and director Jake Schreier (Beef) — highlights two practical set pieces: an opening sequence that sends Pugh’s assassin over the edge of the world’s second tallest building, Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and another that sees Stan’s super soldier disarming a Humvee while tracking down a red limousine in Green River, Utah.

“If you can actually capture something amazing and shoot it, there is this kind of human, breathtaking quality to that,” Schreier says in the special. Adds Stan, “I’m always down for down and dirty because it gives a different flavor to the choices you make as an actor.”

“There are many times when you read a script and you’re like, ‘Well, that’s not going to happen. They’re not going to let me do that,’” Pugh says over footage of the actor performing her own stunts. “And to see the real sets and the real effects come together, it’s just been an absolute joy.”

Those who have watched Thunderbolts* early have praised the practical action and character work, calling it “one of the best MCU movies in a long time.”

The ensemble brings together characters from 2021’s Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier along with Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr/Ghost, not seen since Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018. Also reprising their roles from Black Widow: David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian) and Olga Kurylenko (Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster).

Here’s the logline: “After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

The special look at Thunderbolts* is streaming now on Disney+, along with the Marvel movies and TV shows it’s recommended you watch before seeing the movie. Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens only in theaters on May 2.