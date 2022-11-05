Hunter x Hunter Creator Kicks Off Gon vs. Yusuke With Yu Yu Hakusho Crossover

Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump with the highly anticipated next batch of chapters for the series, but the creator has also kicked off a dream fight between Gon and the hero of his previous work, Yusuke Urameshi from Yu Yu Hakusho! Togashi's long and storied career is currently being celebrated in Japan with a special exhibition highlighting not only Hunter x Hunter's new chapters, but Yu Yu Hakusho's 30th anime anniversary, and Togashi's entire career as a whole by showing off the many characters who have made impacts over the years.

Gon and Yusuke are dramatically different characters in not only how they approach the world around them, but the stakes the two of them find themselves in as well. They approach their fights so differently that it would be fun to imagine how it would play out if Gon and Yusuke had challenged one another to a fight. As one of Togashi's special artworks shown during the exhibition, it turns out that the creator of both series has had that same thought as well. Check it out below as spotted by @Vishkujo on Twitter:

Yusuke vs Gon Art by Yoshihiro Togashi

How to Check out Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho's now complete manga run is generally hard to find in either print or digital these days, but you can find its anime in full now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for Hunter x Hunter, the series has made its way to Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump vault as fans can finally check out the entire run so far. The newest chapters of the series are being released there as well, so fans can not only catch up but stay caught up for as long as the series is back from its hiatus this time around.

Hunter x Hunter is now making its way through the Succession Contest arc that kicked off over four plus years ago at this point, so it's hard to tell exactly when fans will ever see Gon again. It's been a long, long time since he's been involved in the series in any concrete fashion and could be much longer when you factor in how long the next hiatus just might last.

