‘Hunter x Hunter’ Announces End of Hiatus

Get ready, Hunters! It may have taken awhile, but it seems Hunter x Hunter is ready to come off its most recent hiatus.

The news comes courtesy of Sasaki Hisashi, the vice president of Global Shonen Jump. The editor, who used to oversee Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan, confirmed the news via Twitter.

“BREAKING! Hunter ☓ Hunter will resume serialization in 9/22 issue in Japan! And yes, we will simul-pub! Stay tuned,” the editor revealed.

BREAKING! Hunter ☓ Hunter will resume serialization in 9/22 issue in Japan! And yes, we will simul-pub! Stay tuned!! //t.co/SStoEaJpsK — SHONENJUMP SASAKI (@SASAKI_Hisashi) September 4, 2018

For fans, this news comes as a welcome update given the length of Hunter ☓ Hunter‘s current hiatus. The manga has been missing from Weekly Shonen Jump for a straight 20 chapters, and the hiatus follows on the heels of its longest 80-issue hiatus that began in 2014.

The update comes shortly after an interview with creator Yoshihiro Togashi went live through Shonen Jump. The artist talked about the manga’s legacy, and it was there he said he was determined to finish Hunter x Hunter.

“I also need to think about wrapping up Hunter x Hunter once and for all. There have been a lot of times when it stops showing up on the pages of Shonen Jump, and I’m sure people are wondering what I’m going. But just as a comedian doesn’t show up on TV for awhile sometimes, he’s still working somewhere else, and I’m working every day,” Togashi wrote.

“Sometimes I’m not sure which will expire first, the series or me,” he added.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey, gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho.