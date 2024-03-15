Hunter x Hunter Launches a Huge Wave Of Funko Pops With Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hunter x Hunter may be in flux right now, but the Funko Pops are certainly making a comeback. A huge wave of new figures has just been released, and it includes a Pain Packer Feitan exclusive, Pakundoda,Machi,Nobunaga,Phinks,Shizuku with Blinky, and more. You can get your pre-orders in via the links below, Note that US shipping is free on orders $79+ at Entertainment Earth.

Live Action Hunter x Hunter

While Netflix hasn't hinted at a live-action adaptation for Hunter x Hunter, in the same vein as the recent One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, a recent stage play saw the Phantom Troupe brought to the "real world" for the first time. Hunter x Hunter: The Stage 2 is set to run in Japan in both March and April, though anime fans in the West most likely won't see this play getting a run in North America.

Want to know more about Yoshihiro Togashi's hit series? You can read the official synopsis of Hunter x Hunter below:

"Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive..."