Hunter x Hunter Creator Explains How Working Taxes Their Health

Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for more than three years now, but work on the series resumed this year to everyone's delight. If you did not know, Yoshihiro Togashi pushed himself to continue work on the hit manga, and he's shared the comeback with fans on social media. But in a recent tweet, the artist admitted his return to work has certainly taxed his health.

The update comes from Twitter as Togashi posted a brief note for fans. It comes after the artist admitted last week that the strength in their right hand was beginning to fail and that they took a break recently to focus on their condition.

色の仕事…。立ってやるしかないのだが

枠線も立って引くしかない状況。

10分同じ姿勢が無理なのでウロウロ

するしかない。しかない。 — 冨樫義博 (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) August 16, 2022

"I have no choice but to stand while coloring my current drawings. The truth is that I have to stand up when doing line art for the panels. I cannot keep up my posture for 10 minutes, so I have no choice but to roam around instead. There's no other way," Togashi wrote.

For those who don't know, Togashi has lived with chronic health issues for years now, and they are what prompted Hunter x Hunter to go on hiatus in the first place. The creator needed time to focus on their health, and fans were supportive of the journey. Even after years of recovery efforts, it seems Togashi is still battling chronic injuries including back pain. And earlier this year, the artist painted an honest picture of how serious his condition was.

During an interview, Togashi admitted he had trouble at points using the restroom due to his injuries. He found himself showering just to keep himself hygienic after trips to the restroom. The news left fans stunned, and of course, their love for Togashi has prompted many to encourage his breaks whenever they come about. After all, the return of Hunter x Hunter is something everyone should be able to celebrate, and that includes Togashi.

Are you caught up with Hunter x Hunter? What do you hope to see from the manga whenever it returns?