Hunter x Hunter Creator Shares Worrisome Health Update

There are few manga creators as beloved as Yoshihiro Togashi and for good reason. From Yu Yu Hakusho to Hunter x Hunter, the artist is responsible for making some of the best shonen series of all time. Of course, this means fans are invested in Togashi's wellbeing, and his health has become paramount to netizens at large. And while the artist has made strides with his condition as of late, a recent post by Togashi has fans sending him all the love imaginable.

On Twitter, the artist stirred conversation when he posted a short update about chapter 399. It was there Togashi said his physical condition was still poor, and he had taken time recently to focus on their health.

"My health hasn't improved, so I decided to spend most of my time taking care of myself. Chapter 399, I'm giving advice to my assistants about background effects," the artist wrote before adding another tweet the following day. It reads, "I've done one frame. I can't put strength into my right hand, and I'm in pain."

Of course, fans have been quick to wish Togashi a fast recovery and a peaceful break if that's what he needs to heal. After all, this is not the first time the artist has been open about his poor health. When Hunter x Hunter went on hiatus years ago, it did so to give Togashi time to focus on his health. Earlier this year, fans were elated when the artist made a Twitter profile to speak with fans as work resumed on Hunter x Hunter. However, recent interviews with Togashi have shed light on his health issue as the creator admitted he was unable to even use the bathroom at points because of back pain.

READ MORE: Hunter x Hunter Joins Amazon Prime: Watch Now | Hunter x Hunter Reaches Huge Sales Record Before Its Comeback | Hunter x Hunter Creator Previews Kurapika's Return in New Sketch

There is no denying Togashi is dedicated to his work, but of course, nothing can come before his health. It seems the artist has various assistants helping him with Hunter x Hunter, so progress is moving forward with the manga. But if Togashi needs to step away from work for another hiatus, he should do whatever it takes to help himself heal.

What do you make of this latest update from Togashi? Are you looking forward to the return of Hunter x Hunter? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.