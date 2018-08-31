‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Doubles Down on Finishing the Series

Hunter x Hunter has been around for some time, but it doesn’t always feel that way. The manga’s on-and-off schedule has made many wonder whether it will ever finish. The story’s creator, however, says he wants to see it done.

It looks like Yoshihiro Togashi isn’t totally sure he will wrap Hunter x Hunter before he dies, though.

Recently, an interview with Togashi went live in a book released by Shonen Jump. The issue was put out to celebrate a slew of exhibits in Japan, and it was there the artist said he wasn’t sure which would end first — his manga or his life. (via Yonkou Productions)

“I also need to think about wrapping up Hunter x Hunter once and for all. There have been a lot of times when it stops showing up on the pages of Shonen Jump, and I’m sure people are wondering what I’m going. But just as a comedian doesn’t show up on TV for awhile sometimes, he’s still working somewhere else, and I’m working every day,” Togashi wrote.

“Sometimes I’m not sure which will expire first, the series or me,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Togashi has addressed the future of Hunter x Hunter. Back in June, the artist did an interview to honor Weekly Shonen Jump‘s 50th anniversary, and he said there are still a lot of things he wants to bring to the manga.

“From my perspective as a writer, there are still many things in it left that I want to write, that I would enjoy writing. And so if anyone would be willing to enjoy this ride with me, that is all I can hope for,” Togashi said.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho.

So, do you think Hunter x Hunter will actually come to an end?