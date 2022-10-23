Hunter x Hunter Comeback Hypes Volume 37 With New Promo

Hunter x Hunter is now back and running with new chapters after one of the longest hiatuses in the series to date, and now the series is celebrating its comeback with a new promo hyping up the upcoming release of Volume 37 of the manga overseas. Series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has been known to take long periods of rest in between new releases of the manga due to poor health issues, but the recent hiatus has been the longest yet as it had been nearly four years since the last new chapter hit Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. But the wait is finally over.

Not only is Hunter x Hunter back in the pages of Shonen Jump with new chapters of the series, but that also means that the rest of its production can move forward as well. With new chapters being available on a weekly basis for the next couple of months, that also means that physical volumes of the manga can resume their production as well. Volume 37 of the series will be hitting shelves across Japan beginning on November 4th, and teasing this newest release is a special promo for the volume that you can check out below as released by Shueisha:

What's in Hunter x Hunter Volume 37?

Hunter x Hunter Volume 37 of the series collects Chapters 381 to 390 of the series, which was the final new chapter released before the nearly four long year hiatus. With Chapter 391 now released to fans, and likely nine other more new chapters to follow before Togashi takes a break once more, now fans will be able to check out this volume and keep up with the series like it never left. And as seen with the series before, these chapters throw fans right into the thick of the Succession Contest arc.

Highlighting Volume 37's cover is Morena Prudo, who is the boss of the dangerous Heil-Ly Family. She's made her move by using her Contagion Nen ability to order her underlings to do her dirty work, and it's clear that she's going to be a very dangerous presence for the rest of the contest. Now that the manga has finally returned for the next phase of this arc, hopefully it also means we'll get to see what her role in all of this will be.

