Yu Yu Hakusho Creator Honors 30th Anniversary With New Yusuke Sketch

Yu Yu Hakusho series creator Yoshihiro Togashi is honoring the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation with a special new sketch of its hero, Yusuke Urameshi, snuck into the big return chapter of his latest series, Hunter x Hunter! Togashi surprised fans everywhere earlier this year when he not only opened a Twitter account for the first time, but announced that he was working on new chapters for Hunter x Hunter after nearly four long years of waiting since the last release. With a new chapter of the manga finally hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, there's plenty to celebrate.

Not only is Hunter x Hunter back for the first time in quite a long time, but Yu Yu Hakusho is now celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the anime adaptation's original premiere in Japan. It seems like Togashi decided to honor both of these occasions with the cover art for Chapter 391 of the series that showcases the lead heroes of both franchises, Gon and Yusuke. Both of which hilariously are not involved with the current events of Hunter x Hunter, so it's definitely a fun use of a returning cover for the famous creator. Check it out below:

Not only is Togashi back for new Hunter x Hunter chapters, but he snuck in a new Yusuke Urameshi sketch too! Shout outs to Yu Yu Hakusho’s 30th Anniversary 😭! #HunterxHunter #YuYuHakusho pic.twitter.com/YngDuF0YSM — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) October 23, 2022

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter will be releasing new chapters on a weekly basis for the next few weeks, but it has yet to be confirmed whether or not the return for the series this time will be running for ten chapters much like the other comebacks. Progress behind the scenes showcasing that Togashi is working on Chapter 400 of the series seems to suggest as much, but Shueisha themselves have yet to confirm what the case is for its run with Shonen Jump this time around.

As for Yu Yu Hakusho, the manga and anime have been complete for several decades now. The anime is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with some fun new Blu-ray releases (featuring unreleased English dubbed material), but if you wanted to check out the anime's run for yourself you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid's nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it's to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

How do you like Hunter x Hunter coming back for new chapters? Can you believe its been 30 years of Yu Yu Hakusho already? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!