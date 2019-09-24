Kill la Kill Studio Shares Indivisible’s Gorgeous Anime Opening

We live in one of the most unique, energetic ages of gaming within its history. With the creation of Kickstarter and other sources of “campaign fund raising”, game developers have the ability to go straight to gaming fans to get their projects funded. Such is the case with the soon to be released action RPG titled Indivisible, which will follow a young girl attempting to learn more about the power that has awoken within herself. To add a cherry on top of this amazing looking sundae, the studio behind the original anime series Kill la Kill, Trigger, has created the opening anime short for the game itself.

The Official Twitter Account for Indivisible has shared the opening cinematic, gorgeously brought to life by Trigger studio and giving fans more of an idea into the story of Ajna and her adventures within this role playing fantasy game:

SPOILERS! Watch the FULL animated opening to Indivisible by @trigger_inc and @TitmouseInc with music by @Hiroki_Kikuta_E! We are deeply honored to have these titans of the anime and game music industry be a part of Indivisible. Pre-order here: https://t.co/87dKVLMlH6 pic.twitter.com/jacqibYUiZ — Indivisible 🔜 Launches October 8th (@IndivisibleRPG) September 20, 2019

Lab Zero Games is the company behind the upcoming game releasing on October 8th, originally responsible for the popular fighting game Skull Girls! It’s clear that the artwork behind Kill la Kill fits the world of Indivisible quite well.

The official description for the upcoming video game Indivisible is officially described as such: “Indivisible is an action RPG / platformer featuring stunning hand drawn art and animation combined with unique real-time combat mechanics. Immerse yourself in a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience, gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to master, and the trademark razor-sharp quality that Lab Zero Games is known for! Our story revolves around Ajna, a fearless girl with a rebellious streak. Raised by her father on the outskirts of their rural town, her life is thrown into chaos when her home is attacked, and a mysterious power awakens within her.”

Kill la Kill was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy, a school under the control of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within.

It was licensed in the United States by Aniplex of America starting July 2014, and the series had its English-language broadcast premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in February 2015. A manga serialization written by Ryo Akizuki began in Young Ace magazine in 2013.