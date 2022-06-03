Inuyasha Cosplay Dives Into Sango's Ruthless Side

✖

Inuyasha may be getting on up in age, but never doubt the power of the half-demon inu. Fans continue to fall for the time-traveling series by the week, and of course, that means conventions continue to embrace Inuyasha cosplayers from every walk of life. Now, one of those fans is going viral thanks to their take on Sango, and it is certainly one of the character's best adaptations to date!

The piece comes from ChameLeahnCos over on Twitter as you can see below. Cosplay photographer DTJAAAAM spotted the anime cosplayer at Momo Con 2022 thanks to their Inuyasha look. And as you can tell, their take on Sango looks like it was ripped straight from the anime.

Sango is seen in their demon slaying uniform, and the sleek look is perfectly tailored. Complete with a detailed silver face mask, Sango's dangerous look includes several armor pads, helped boots, and a high ponytail. Some fierce eye makeup completes the aesthetic, and of course, Sango is armed with her trusty boomerang in case Naraku shows up out of nowhere.

READ MORE: Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Readies for Manga's Comeback With Leorio | Chainsaw Man Cosplay Blows it Up With Reze's Bomb Devil Form | Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Welcomes Future Trunks to the Present

Inuyasha might not be the biggest anime right now, but fans continue to find the classic series each day. Sango's legacy hits just as hard now as it did shortly after Inuyasha came to a close under Rumiko Takahashi's hand. And if you like this fan's take on Sango, you can find their other looks here on Twitter.

What do you think about this take on Sango? Are there any Inuyasha characters you've thought about cosplaying? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.