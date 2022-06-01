Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Welcomes Future Trunks to the Present

Future Trunks has earned his place as one of the most popular characters in Dragon Ball history, with the son of Bulmaand Vegeta playing a major role in the Goku Black Arc of Dragon Ball Super. While Future Trunks’ current status is up in the air, returning to a future that no longer exists, that isn’t stopping fans from creating new cosplay as the Trunks of the present is set to make an appearance in the next movie of the Shonen franchise.

While Future Trunks hasn’t been hinted at returning to the Shonen franchise, the Trunks of the present is slated to play a big role in this summer’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With the Red Ribbon Army set to make a comeback to seemingly get revenge for the destruction of their organization, Trunks will be fusing with Goten once again to create the fusion character known as Gotenks, though it would appear that they won’t be able to pull off a perfect fusion dance this time around. With the Red Ribbon set to introduce two new androids in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, the Z-Fighters could certainly use all the help they could get.

Instagram Cosplayer Tailor Made Savage took on the two most notable looks of Future Trunks, with the first being his younger aesthetic during the Dragon Ball Z movie, The History of Trunks, and the second being the one that he was first seen wearing during the Android Saga:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdyz0vLp6_P/

While the Shonen film is set to hit theaters in Japan later this month, Dragon Ball Super’s television series has yet to confirm when, or in fact if, it will be making a comeback. Luckily, there is plenty of material for the anime adaptation to cover from the manga when it decides to make a comeback, as both the Moro and Granolah Arcs are prime territory for the franchise.

Future Trunks’ status is currently up in the air, having returned to a future that no longer exists following the Goku Black Arc, though we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if he one day returns to the Shonen franchise.

