Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Readies for Manga’s Comeback With Leorio

Hunter x Hunter is currently in the works on one of its biggest comebacks in years, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for the manga’s return with Leorio Paladiknight. Yoshihiro Togashi has been in the midst of a hiatus since the last update from the manga hit Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine four long years ago, but recently started teasing a major comeback to fans on Twitter. It has quickly caught fire on social media as fans get ready for the series’ long awaited return, and they have been celebrating the upcoming comeback in any way they can.

Despite just how long some of the hiatus periods in between new chapters of Hunter x Hunter actually are (with the latest one actually being the longest so far), one of the reasons fans are so dedicated to seeing how the series continues is thanks to all of the characters involved. One of the most pivotal figures throughout has been Leorio, who’s gotten some pretty big moments to himself but could have many more. Now artist @rj_jooks on Instagram is showing off just how great Leorio is with some awesome cosplay that you can check out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, it has yet to be revealed when exactly Hunter x Hunter’s manga will officially start up again. Ahead of the last batch of new chapters, Togashi had explained that his plan was to craft ten chapters for each major return but that might change this time around. The creator’s mysterious updates on Twitter have been revealing just how much work he’s been putting into each new chapter, and it seems like the creator has gone far beyond the ten chapter mark that fans had suspected would be the cutoff point.

Without a concrete release date or even a full confirmation that Hunter x Hunter will be returning in the immediate future, fans are now left to wonder when the series will kick back up again. But given how it’s been years without any word or updates on it at all, even these promises of new chapters are a big deal. Hopefully even Leorio has a proper shot at getting a full appearance. But what do you think? Are you excited for Hunter x Hunter’s comeback too? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!