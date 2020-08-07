Inuyasha Sequel Reveals New Key Art To Hype Fall Release

✖

With the long awaited sequel to Inuyasha being given a brand new trailer and release window of October this year, fans' hype levels are increasing thanks in part to the new tidbits they learned from the fresh footage as well as a brand new piece of key art that gives us new looks at new and old characters alike. With the sequel series following the daughters of both Sesshomaru and Inuyasha, in the forms of Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha, fans have plenty of questions about what exactly happened during the time period between the end of the first series and these new adventures that bring us back into one of the most popular anime franchises.

Earlier this year, fans probably thought you were crazy if you presented the idea that the world of Inuyasha would be returning with a sequel series, but lo and behold, Sunrise Studio is once again visiting this world of demons by presenting new adventures of the next generation of demon hunters. With plenty of questions arising from the latest trailer, such as what exactly is the status of Kagome since she has yet to appear in any promotional material, this new key art gives us a good idea of what the cast of characters will look like!

Viz Media shared the new key art showing off the new generation of anime characters taking the reins of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, as well as the returning cast members that will appear once again from the original Inuyasha anime series:

The official description for Inuyasha's sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, reads as follows from Viz Media:

"The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

