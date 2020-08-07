Inuyasha Sequel, Yashahime, Releases First Trailer

✖

The next era of Inuyasha has officially begun. Late Thursday night, Viz Media released the first official trailer for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the brand new sequel anime series. This comes after sporadic details surrounding the series - including its logo, some key visuals, and a clip - have been released in recent weeks, and "new info" surrounding the series was expected to arrive later this week. The trailer showcases what fans can expect from the series, which is set to follow the next generation of characters, including the daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha. You can check it out below.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon arrives October 2020! Fate is in the hands of the next generation! 🌸 pic.twitter.com/H8ABtWtbZB — VIZ (@VIZMedia) August 7, 2020

Viz Media also revealed the full synopsis for the sequel series, and they officially describe Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon as such, "The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

What do you think of the first trailer for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? Do you think it's a worthy continuation of the Inuyasha franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is expected to debut sometime this fall in Japan.

