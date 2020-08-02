Inuyasha Sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Releases First Clip

Inuyasha is one of the most well-known anime in America thanks to its run on Adult Swim, and the show is ready to make a comeback at long last. No one expected the feudal era anime to whip up a sequel, but creator Rumiko Takahashi surprised all of her fans when she confirmed a new anime was in the works. Now, the first clip of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has debuted, and fans are intrigued by its designs so far.

The animation reel was shown during a virtual panel dedicated to Inuyasha this past weekend. Yashahime was put into the spotlight on Twitter by the official pages for Inuyasha and itself. The sequel shared finalized character designs for Sesshomaru and even showed off their weapons, but the event ended with a sneak-peek at the anime.

It was there a rough clip from shown of Yashahime. Fans were given a close look at Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome. The girl seems to be a lively one as she wields her weapon before Setsuna. The other girl looks less-than-impressed by Inuyasha's daughter, but what else would you expect from one of Sesshomaru's kids. The end of the choppy reels ends with a look at his other child Towa, and the end card confirms Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will air this fall as planned.

(Photo: Sunrise)

Currently, no official trailer has been released for the much-awaited sequel, but fans are excited to revisit this old-school series. Inuyasha remains a favorite with fans to this day, and it continues to bring in new viewers as it is available on streaming. Fans expect this new show to be simulcast upon its fall debut in Japan, and you can watch the original Inuyasha series on sites like Crunchyroll and Hulu now.

What do you think about this first promo? Do you believe the sequel will live up to Inuyasha's legacy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

