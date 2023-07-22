Invincible Releases Surprise Amazon Episode, Invincible: Atom Eve

Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, is preparing for his return to Amazon Prime Video later this year, but the animated adaptation of the Image Comic has a big surprise for all the fans out there. A special episode of Invincible focusing on one of Mark's strongest allies, Atom Eve, is now available to stream on Amazon's video service. Diving into the origin story of Atom Eve, the special installment has also released a new poster as fans wait for Mark's official return in the second season.

While Atom Eve is quite powerful, her abilities differ from Mark and Nolan Grayson's as she has no Viltrumite blood pumping through her veins. Rather than having powers close to DC's Superman, Eve has the ability to manipulate matter, which continues to evolve as the original comic series continued. With the animated adaptation sticking close to its source material, expect Atom Eve's role in the series to grow as a result.

Invincible: Atom Eve Special

Atom Eve is voiced by Gillian Jacobs, who fans might know best for her role as Britta in the beloved series Community. In the Image Comics, she didn't have a full comic book to call her own, but she did have a mini-series which also explored her origins.

(Photo: Amazon)

For those unfamiliar with the main series, Amazon Prime Video describes Invincible as follows, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Sandra's Oh as Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl, Kevin Michael Richardson as the Mauler Twins, Walton Goggin as Cecil Stedman, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode and Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien. Invincible Season 2 will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 3rd this fall.

Will you be checking out this special episode of Invincible this weekend? Which other Invincible supporting characters could use their own episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Invincible.