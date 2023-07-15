Invincible Season 2 Comic-Con Panel Still Happening Despite Hollywood Strikes

The lineup for San Diego Comic-Con is experiencing some changes due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, with some panels being cancelled and studios like Lionsgate pulling out of the convention completely. It all stems from the fact that during the SAG and WAG strikes, actors and writers will not be appearing in any promotional events, convention panels included. The good news for Comic-Con attendees is that there are still going to be panels moving forward, including the two Invincible season 2 panels. In a report from THR, it was stated that Prime Video will be moving forward with their Invincible panels, which also include a screening of new episodes.

Fans were worried about the status of the panels, as Prime Video did cancel the panel for The Wheel of Time. Thankfully the Invincible panels will still be happening, though any cast appearances that were planned have likely been scrapped. The second of the two panels is a screening of season 2, though it's not known if it will just be the season 2 premiere or several episodes.

Since the strike began, panels for the aforementioned Wheel of Time, Freeze's jury Duty, and ABC's Abbott Elementary have been cancelled. Legendary was also planning on bringing Dune: Part Two, but that plan was also changed. As of now there are still panels planned for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Star Trek Universe, Project K, The Walking Dead franchise, Twisted Metal, What We Do in the Shadows, and The Continental.

As for Invincible, it's been around 2 years since the first season hit, and fans have been eagerly awaiting new episodes. That is finally happening with Invincible season 2, but the franchise is also looking to make a bigger impact across the board, including the world of gaming. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Robert Kirkman talked about the plans to increase Invincible's presence in gaming.

"I would say our plans in video games are all-encompassing," Kirkman said. "A little bit of all of the above, so, you know, we'll see. Are those things possibly years away? Yeah. Could those things die between now and when they're planned to come out? Yeah. I could seem like I'm teasing something very cool if you watch this in hindsight. I could [also] seem like an idiot that has no idea what's going on. If you watch this, in hindsight, either of these things could happen. There are so many cool things on the horizon. I hope that it all comes together. If it all comes together, Invincible fans are going to be very happy."

Invincible recently collaborated with Fall Guys, and Skybound Games recently introduced a new Invincible dice game from Mantic Games. "We're thrilled to be working with our friends at Skybound, once again on The Walking Dead and for the first time on Invincible," said Mantic Games CEO Ronnie Renton in the original press release for Invincible: The Dice Game. "They are designed to be great value, brilliant fun, and perfect for taking your favourite worlds and adventures on the go."

Are you excited for Invincible Season 2? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Invincible or gaming with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!