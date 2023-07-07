Invincible Season 2 Promises Big Update at San Diego Comic-Con

It's been a little over two years since the Invincible animated series debuted as a heavy hitter for Amazon Video. Translating the story of the successful Image Comics comic book from The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman, and artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, the series injected a brutal new take on the world of superheroes. Invincible has yet to confirm when the second season will debut, though that might change with this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Invincible as a series focuses on Mark Grayson, the titular character whose father is one of the greatest superheroes the world has ever seen, Omni-Man. The comic series was published by Image Comics and originally debuted in 2003, netting over one hundred and forty-four issues to follow Invincible's heroic journey. Following the bloody and brutal first season finale, Mark's going to have a whole host of new problems to deal with in the face of his father's betrayal.

Invincible Season 2 Incoming

Invincible's second season is slated to arrive on Prime Video later this year. To get fans hyped for the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con taking place later this month, the official Invincible Twitter Account released a hilarious video to prep for upcoming news. Luckily, the series has been confirmed for not just a season 2, but a season 3 as well.

More Season 2 news! In 2 weeks! At SDCC! No sandstorms!!! (that we're aware of) pic.twitter.com/o2RuzBIJiI — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) July 7, 2023

Earlier this year, Comicbook.com had the opportunity to talk with Invincible's creator, Robert Kirkman. While the comic book series ended a few years ago, Kirkman stated that the world of Invincible might be landing in more video games following its Fall Guys crossover, "I would say our plans in video games are all-encompassing. A little bit of all of the above, so, you know, we'll see. Are those things possibly years away? Yeah. Could those things die between now and when they're planned to come out? Yeah. I could seem like I'm teasing something very cool if you watch this in hindsight. I could [also] seem like an idiot that has no idea what's going on. If you watch this, in hindsight, either of these things could happen. There are so many cool things on the horizon. I hope that it all comes together. If it all comes together, Invincible fans are going to be very happy."

Are you hyped for Invincible's animated comeback later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mark Grayson.