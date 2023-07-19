Invincible Season 2 Poster Released

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up to release the second season of their fan-favorite animated series, Invincible, and fans are excited to see what will happen next. Invincible already released a teaser that showed what they’ve been up to and why it’s taken so long for the second season to get released. It was also revealed that the series will be hitting the streaming service sometime this year. With its San Diego Comic-Con panel still happening despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, we’re about to get another new look at Invincible Season 2. In anticipation of the release of the first trailer for Invincible Season 2, Amazon Prime Video has revealed a new poster.

You can check it out below.

https://twitter.com/primevideo/status/1681695797350633472?s=46&t=WIAKA_qbZtr_dCbZRAxggA

Invincible Renewed for Multiple Seasons on Prime Video

Invincible was quickly picked up for two more seasons after the success of its incredible first season and Amazon Prime Video seems really excited to stay in business with the series. Robert Kirkman, creator of the comic book that the series is based on and executive producer on the series, previously spoke on how the renewal and thanked the streaming giant for all of their support..

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” said Kirkman. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

What is Invincible about?

Amazon Prime Video describes the series as follows, “INVINCIBLE is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.”

Invincible stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Sandra’s Oh as Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl, Kevin Michael Richardson as the Mauler Twins, Walton Goggin as Cecil Stedman, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode and Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien. The series features several other notable names who make guest appearances throughout the first season.

Invincible currently doesn’t have a release date scheduled but is expected to be released sometime later this year. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the series as we learn them!

What do you think about the poster for the second season? Are you excited for Invincible to return on Amazon Prime Video later this year? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!