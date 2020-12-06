Invincible Adds Ezra Miller, Mahershala Ali, Jon Hamm, and More to A-List Cast

✖

As teased already earlier this year, Amazon isn't holding back in the slightest when it comes to the voice cast of Invincible, an animated adaptation of the beloved Image title of the same name. Now, the streamer has announced another batch of additions to the cast, adding even more Hollywood A-listers to the upcoming series, including The Flash and Blade themselves — Ezra Miller and Mahershala Ali.

Throughout the first season of eight hour-long episodes, Miller will voice D.A. Sinclair while Ali will voice Titan, a fan-favorite villain from the series. Other additions include Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Nicole Byer as Vanessa & Fiona, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Jon Ham as Steve, and Guardians of the Galaxy star Djimon Hounsou as Martian Emperor.

This group joins the likes of Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, and Mae Whitman in their previously announced roles. The series is being produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead), and Catherine Winder (The Clone Wars) and s a direct adaptation of the comic created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. First debuting in 2002, the solo Invincible title ran from 2003 to 2018.

Amazon's working description" for the series is below.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible has yet to receive a release date from Amazon Prime Video.

What other indie comics would you like to see be turned into an animated series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!