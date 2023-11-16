Invincible Season 2 Clip Brings Seth Rogen, Peter Cullen Front and Center

Invincible's second season has finally arrived, shattering the previous viewer account for the premiere season that introduced many new viewers to the brutal world of Mark Grayson. As Mark and his mother attempt to pick up the pieces following the betrayal of Omni-Man, the world has moved on by giving Invincible some major new threats to deal with. With the multiverse-hopping villain Angstrom Levy putting together a plan of revenge, Allen The Alien is chatting with a character voiced by none other than Transformers' Peter Cullen.

To give you a breakdown of the character that Optimus Prime's voice actor will be playing, Peter Cullen is taking on the role of Thadeus in Invincible's second season. Thadeus is the current head of the Coalition of Planets, a union of alien worlds that currently has Allen the Alien, voiced by Seth Rogen, as one of its top agents. Tasked with keeping the universe in check and spreading peace across the galaxy, Thadeus and the Coalition have a big problem on their hands when it comes to the Viltrum Empire. As Nolan Grayson revealed in season one, the Viltrumites are attempting to place the galaxy under their control, believing that the most powerful should rule those weaker than themselves.

Invincible: Optimus Prime And Donkey Kong Have a Chat

Discussing Film released an exclusive clip from the third episode of Invincible's second season, showing Thadeus and Allen discussing the current problems that the Coalition is facing in the form of the Viltrum Empire. Nolan has yet to be seen following his betrayal, as Omni-Man couldn't bring himself to kill his son and subjugate the people of Earth. Without diving into spoiler territory, both Allen and Thadeus will have major roles in the future of the animated adaptation.

Exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of ‘INVINCIBLE’ Season 2, starring Seth Rogen and Peter Cullen. pic.twitter.com/MGAJWZEPAJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 16, 2023

Mark has been having a tough time in the latest season of Invincible, as he struggles to keep his composure following Omni-Man nearly beating him to death and turning his back on the Earth. Luckily, there's been more than enough challenges to keep Invincible busy, and should the animated series continue to follow its source material, expect some big moments to come in the second season.

What famous voice actors would you love to see join Invincible's cast in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Invincible.