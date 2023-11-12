Invincible Season 2 Drops Mysterious Tease About Donald

Invincible Season 2 is finally back on screens with new episodes, and the newest episode of the animated series has dropped a mysterious tease about what's happening with Donald! Invincible Season 2 has reintroduced fans to Mark Grayson and his changing hero world ever since the end of the first season, and Cecil has been trying to bring the United States government back to a state of readiness following Omni-Man's big breakout in the first season. Fans have seen how the mysterious official has all sorts of plans in the works as contingencies, and they don't always seem to be on the up and up.

Invincible Season 2 is back with a new episode for its run on Amazon Prime Video, and with it revealed how Cecil has been trying to bring Earth's defenses back up to speed after the fallout of the first season with the new Guardians of the Globe and more. But the new episodes have also seen his right hand, Donald, making a return as well despite dying during Omni-Man's attacks in the first season. But the series also teased something big's going on with him.

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

What Happened to Donald in Invincible?

Invincible Season 2 Episode 2 starts to drop hints about Donald when Debbie Grayson meets up with Cecil for the first time since the end of the first season. It's here she hesitates a bit when seeing Donald, and it's clear that she's bothered by some aspect of seeing him again. It's likely because he not only had his spine ripped out by Omni-Man, but also took himself out in an explosion in an attempt to take Omni-Man out for good. When Donald addresses Cecil about it later, Cecil brushes it off.

Cecil plays it as Debbie's just been going through a lot of recent stress lately anyway, but it's clear that this explanation wasn't enough to ease his worries. Something's going on with Donald as he's likely a clone that Cecil had made, and it's really only a matter of time before Donald finds out for himself. If you wanted to catch up before that happens, Invincible Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

How are you feeling about Cecil's Donald secret right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!